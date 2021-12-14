Home page world

Former NFL football star OJ Simpson has been released early from prison. © Jason Bean / Pool The Reno Gazette-Journal / AP / dpa

The death of his ex-wife and her boyfriend once brought ex-football star OJ Simpson into the headlines. In prison, however, he has been on another case for armed robbery and murder – until now.

Las Vegas – Ex-football star OJ Simpson, who served a prison sentence until 2017 for armed robbery and assault, has been released from parole.

Police spokeswoman Kim Yoko Smith told the German press agency that the decision of the probation committee in the US state of Nevada was signed after a hearing in early December. Simpson’s probation would have ended on February 9, as planned. One of the prerequisites for early release is good leadership.

Minimum sentence of nine years

Simpson was released from a prison in western Nevada in October 2017 after nine years in prison. A court sentenced the ex-football star and actor in 2008 to a maximum of 33 years in prison for armed robbery and assault. He had to serve a minimum sentence of nine years.

In 2007, Simpson was armed with several accomplices and broke into a hotel room in Las Vegas and forced two fan merchandise collectors to give him personal memorabilia.

The 2008 trial did not involve the deaths of Simpson’s ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her boyfriend Ronald Goldman. Simpson was accused of killing the two with knife stabs in 1994. In 1995 he was on trial for it. The jury ultimately acquitted him, despite the seemingly overwhelming burden of proof. dpa