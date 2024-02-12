Home page World

Ex-football star OJ Simpson was diagnosed with prostate cancer. To increase the chances of recovery, you should pay attention to early symptoms of the disease.

Las Vegas – Whether as an athlete or a defendant: OJ Simpson repeatedly attracted attention throughout his life. Now it's sad news that puts the 76-year-old in the spotlight. OJ Simpson is said to have cancer.

Diagnosis of prostate cancer – ex-football star OJ Simpson apparently affected

Among other things, this US portal NBC reported the diagnosis. Accordingly, the former football star is said to be in Las Vegas (USA) undergo chemotherapy. It's supposed to be prostate cancer. There is currently no official confirmation from Simpson. In a video on the X platform (formerly Twitter), he denied hospitalization. He did not deny that he had prostate cancer.

Shortly before, King Charles III was diagnosed with cancer. caused a stir. Buckingham Palace confirmed on Monday that the king had started treatment, and an insider recently shared details about the therapy. It was not revealed what type of cancer it was. However, prostate cancer was excluded. Charles had prostate surgery at the beginning of the year. As the German Cancer Research Center (dkfz) informs, prostate cancer is the most common cancer and the second most common cause of cancer death in men.

Prostate cancer: general information According to the German Cancer Society, prostate cancer or prostate carcinoma is a malignant tumor of the male prostate gland. The risk factors include advanced age, genetic predisposition – but also diet. “Men under the age of 50 are rarely affected,” writes the dkfz.

Prostate cancer: You should watch out for these early signs of the disease:

What symptoms can be used to detect prostate cancer? As the German Cancer Society informs, there are no “symptoms that indicate a malignant prostate tumor at an early stage”. Symptoms would only occur in two cases: on the one hand, if the tumor spreads to the urethra due to its size, and on the other hand, if metastases form outside the prostate.

The first signs and symptoms of prostate cancer can include:

Increased need to urinate

Difficulty starting to urinate or inability to do so

Painful ejaculation

Weak/interrupted urine flow

Pain in the following areas: back, pelvis, hips, thighs

Blood in the urine or semen

Decreased ejaculation

Less strong erection or impotence

Painful urination

Those affected should consult a doctor to have the matter clarified. Prostate cancer does not have to be present in all cases. The symptoms can also indicate a benign enlargement of the prostate.

How long can you live with prostate cancer?

Like the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) in its Report “Cancer in Germany” (2019/2020) wrote, the relative 5-year survival rate for prostate cancer is 91 percent. It goes on to say that around two thirds of prostate tumors are detected at an early stage. There are generally three stages of the disease. The dkfz is structured as follows:

Localized prostate cancer Mostly slow growth; Limitation to the prostate; usually curable. Locally advanced prostate cancer Spread to surrounding tissue and/or organs; Healing is often still possible Metastatic, advanced prostate cancer Spread to lymph nodes, bones, organs, tissue (=formation of metastases); Cancer is no longer curable.

Early detection of prostate cancer – what diagnostics can men use?

As the stages of the disease make clear, early detection of prostate cancer is important to increase the chances of recovery. In Germany there are examinations that can be used.

Through statutory health insurance: Men aged 45 and over can have their prostate examined once a year.

Private payment: The PSA test measures the level of prostate-specific antigen (PSA) in the blood.

What treatments are there for prostate cancer?

If a malignant prostate tumor has been detected, there are various treatment options that can be considered. For example, surgery can be used. The goal is to achieve a complete cure by completely removing the cancer, according to the dkfz. Radiation, hormone therapy or chemotherapy are other options.

The information provided in this article does not replace seeing a doctor. Only professionals can make the correct diagnosis and initiate appropriate therapy. The use of medication or nutritional supplements should be discussed with a doctor beforehand.