Breathless, a stalked deer by a hunting crew found refuge along a fence of a construction site, at the edge of the forest of Compiègne (Oise), Saturday, September 19. The police keep the members of the Abolissons la Vénerie Today (AVA) collective at a safe distance. The anti-hunting with hounds have been following the hunters since the beginning of the morning.

“After an hour and a half of hunting, he found himself there, cornered, with dogs after him. I saw hunters in the nearby subdivision squarely on horseback.”, indignant one of the members of the collective. A decree of March 2019 prohibits hunters from pursuing animals into an inhabited or commercial area. The deer remained stretched out for more than three hours on the asphalt. A veterinarian was called to put him to sleep, but the protective net barely deployed, the animal got scared and fled inside the yard. He finally found his way back to the forest.