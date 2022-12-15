By Gabriel Araujo and Andre Romani

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Oi shares soared on the Brazilian stock exchange on Thursday after the court ended the telecommunications company’s more than six-year judicial recovery process.

At 10:42 am, Oi ON jumped 47.06%, at 0.25 real, while the PN share was up 43.18%, at 0.63 real, reaching intraday levels of early November in both cases.

The closure of the court-supervised reorganization process was decreed by the 7th Corporate Court of the Judicial District of the Capital of the State of Rio de Janeiro the night before, Oi said in a material fact.

The Genial Investimentos team wrote that the news is positive, but that, even so, they still see a “financially weakened” company.

“Even with the significant reduction in gross debt, (Oi) should still suffer losses due to the negative financial result, with only one promising asset capable of generating cash”, wrote the analysts, in reference to a minority stake in the fiber optic company V.tal.

During the period of judicial recovery, requested in 2016 under the weight of around 65 billion reais in debt, Oi said that it managed to pay 4.6 billion reais owed to the BNDES, among other liabilities.