The lip soresCold sores, also known as cold sores, are a viral infection caused by the herpes simplex virus.

Although there is no cure for this infection, there are several antiviral ointments and creams that can help relieve symptoms and speed up the healing process.

One of the most common options is Acicloviran antiviral medicine that helps reduce the duration of outbreaks and relieves pain.

Aciclovir is applied directly to the affected area, generally five times a day for a period of five days. It is important to apply it as soon as possible, since the sooner the treatment is started, the greater its effectiveness.

Another option is Valaciclovir, an antiviral drug similar to Aciclovir, but it is better absorbed in the body and may be more effective in severe cases.

Valaciclovir is taken in pill form, usually twice a day for a period of five days.

It is important to follow the instructions of the doctor or the package insert and avoid prolonged or excessive use of any ointment or cream without medical advice.

Another antiviral medication is famciclovir, which can also help reduce the duration of flare-ups and relieve pain. Famciclovir is taken in pill form, usually three times a day for a period of seven days.

In addition to these antiviral medications, it’s also important to keep your lips hydrated by using a moisturizing lip balm, avoiding direct contact with the blisters, and taking pain relievers if the pain is severe.

It is important to remember that cold sores are a viral infection, so there is no cure. However, with proper use of these antiviral ointments and creams, symptoms can be alleviated and the healing process accelerated.

If you have recurring breakouts or severe symptoms, it’s important to see your doctor for an accurate diagnosis and proper treatment.