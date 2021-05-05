Oilers defeat Canucks



Draisaitl with double pack, Kahun with template



Leon Draisaitl (r) and Connor McDavid clap their teammates.

Photo: dpa / Darryl Dyck





Berlin In the first game after qualifying for the NHL play-offs, Leon Draisaitl led the Edmonton Oilers to victory against the Vancouver Canucks with two goals. Dominik Kahun was also involved in a hit.

The outstanding Leon Draisaitl led the Edmonton Oilers to their next victory in the North American professional ice hockey league NHL. The German international scored twice in the 4-1 win against the Vancouver Canucks and now has a total of 75 goal participations (26 goals, 49 assists) in the current season.

National team colleague Dominik Kahun was involved in the preparation when Evan Bouchard made it 3-1. With 66 points, the Oilers are still in second place in the North Division and already have the play-off ticket.

The Buffalo Sabers came against the New York Islanders to a 4-3 win, but remained in the East Division in last place. The German attacker Tobias Rieder was not used.

(sid / old)