Mexico City.– The oil union set July 15 to elect its leader.

After the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare (STPS) decided to comply with the internal electoral process to renew the 36 Sections of the STPRM, as well as Local Directives, General Executive Committee and General Oversight Council, it is expected that the current labor authorities will grant the taking of note with effect from January 1, 2025 to December 31, 2027, the call reads.

This Tuesday, Section 45 of the Union of Petroleum Workers of the Mexican Republic (STPRM) published the call in the four work centers of this jurisdiction.

These are the Central North Hospital (HCN), Cendi Pemex Azcapotzalco, HCN Personnel Services Center and HCN Information Technologies, of the Federal Center for Conciliation and Labor Registration belonging to the STPS.

“This publication is made up of three stages: the first stage comprises the issuance of the call and its dissemination, until the end of the period for the registration of lists, including the requirements for said registration.

“The second stage includes the issuance of the circular for the start of electoral campaigns, which will include the list of registered electoral lists, until the delivery of credentials to representatives at the polling station, including the campaign or proselytism period,” the section states.

Since June 24, the general leader of the union, Ricardo Aldana Prieto, opened the door to a surprise strike and to bring forward the elections of the 36 sections and the General Executive Committee by three months.

Aldana will seek re-election and wants that to happen before Claudia Sheinbaum is sworn in as president of Mexico.

Within the union, the branch leaders remain united around his re-election, union sources said.

The administration of Andrés Manuel López Obrador asked the union for the head of former oil leader Carlos Romero Deschamps, who resigned in October 2019.

Romero resigned amid investigations into his case for illicit enrichment and money laundering by the Attorney General’s Office and the Treasury’s Financial Intelligence Unit.

However, no further information was obtained from the investigation and the former leader died at the age of 79 in October 2023.