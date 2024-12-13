India has become the great hope for the oil market. The rapid electrification of China has ‘stifled’ the growth engine of global crude oil demand, so now exporting countries are setting their eyes on the next country on the global scale, which is none other than India, a nation with more than 1.4 billion inhabitants, growing at a rate of 7% annually and promising to be one of the three great world powers (at least) in the next 20 years. Therefore, India’s decisions regarding oil imports matter a lot, since they can mean that billions of dollars move one way or the other. Well, India seems to have chosen a ‘dance partner’, leaving behind some clashes between both powers, for a long period of time after having reached a historic oil agreement with a Russian company. This has serious implications at an economic and geopolitical level. Russia will be able to continue selling its crude oil despite Western sanctions, India is clearly winking at Moscow (something that the West will not like) and OPEC countries such as Saudi Arabia or the United Arab Emirates will have to look for other clients to place part of their oil.

The head of the agency Reuters (who has published the exclusive) about this agreement already reveals its importance: ‘Rosneft and Reliance reach biggest ever oil supply deal between India and Russia.’ The Russian state company Rosneft has reached a historic agreement to supply nearly 500,000 barrels of crude oil per day to the private Indian company Reliance, in what constitutes the largest energy pact ever signed between Russia and India, according to three sources familiar with the contract. . This agreement, with an initial duration of ten years, represents approximately 0.5% of global supply and is valued at about $13 billion annually at current prices. This pact not only strengthens energy ties between both countries, but also challenges Western sanctions imposed on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

India imports almost 4 million barrels of crude oil every day. Currently, Russia is its largest supplier, but this contract guarantees at least 500,000 barrels, while the rest will remain up for grabs. If Russia continues to offer discounts, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and the US (second, third and fourth suppliers) will continue to lose weight in the most important market in terms of demand growth. Although India-Russia relations have gone through ups and downs, New Delhi is implementing a pragmatic strategy of moving closer to the West or Russia, as suits it in economic and geopolitical terms.

India imports up to 85% of its oil needs (although it is still looking for its own oil)has always shown its commitment to continue purchasing oil from the cheapest sources available to meet its growing demand, and Russian oil falls into that category due to attractive discounts, they say from S&P Global. “India has been taking a stance focused on buying the cheapest crude where available, and I do not foresee the United States offering its crude at a lower price than Russian oil. Therefore, a drastic change is less likely.” , says Abhishek Ranjandirector of South Asia oil research at S&P Global Commodity Insights.

The average discount of the Russian Urals to Brent is several dollars per barrel. “Keeping the oil import bill low is a big priority for the Indian government, and buying Russian oil at discounted prices helps achieve that goal. I don’t think India will change that stance, unless, of course, the scenario changes.” market,” says Priyanka Kishore, director and chief economist at Asia Decoded, a Singapore-based research consultancy.

India gets closer to Russia

The contract is announced at a key moment: just before Russian President Vladimir Putin’s planned visit to India and after the statements of the president-elect of the United States, Donald Trump, who expressed his intention to mediate to end the war between Moscow and kyiv as soon as he takes office. Neither Rosneft nor Reliance have officially commented on the details of the deal, although the Indian company has stated that it works with international suppliers, including Russia, under market conditions.

Russian crude oil has taken on a leading role in India’s energy strategy, accounting for more than a third of its energy imports. After European sanctions that limited the purchase of Russian oil, India has consolidated itself as the main buyer of this crude oil, displacing the European Union from that position. The absence of international restrictions on Russian oil has allowed Indian refiners to benefit from lower prices, with discounts ranging between $3 and $4 per barrel compared to other rival varieties.

This agreement not only strengthens the energy relationship between Moscow and New Delhi, but also poses a direct threat to Middle East producersespecially Saudi Arabia, which compete fiercely for the Indian market, they assure from Reuters. With one of the fastest growing energy economies in the world, India is becoming a crucial driver for global oil demand, especially amid slowing energy consumption in China.

US oil is also in danger

“Judging by recent statements by government officials, including India’s oil and foreign ministers, it appears that India will not hesitate to continue purchasing Russian-grade crude oil for the foreseeable future,” said Rajat Kapoor, CEO of oil and gas from Synergy Consulting. Purchases reach up to 1.7 million barrels per day of Russian crude oil. The energy love affair between India and Russia is unquestionable and is something that stings in the West. Now, what is going to suffer is US crude oil, which has already taken a hard hit in recent months.

The weight of US crude oil in India was as high as 15% in the first quarter of 2021. The majority of US crude oil exports to India consisted of light grades, predominantly West Texas Intermediate, and almost 50 % was previously downloaded for Reliance Industries through 2021. However, since the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, purchases from the United States have lagged behind, with Russian crude now accounting for more than 40% of India’s imports, according to CAS data. Now, with the new contract, the US must forget about recovering market share in India.

Commodity Insights expects The weight of the United States in India’s total crude oil imports remains in a range of 5% to ??6% in the short termsince American crude oil has consolidated its presence in Europe. “The recent availability of cheap Russian crude has shifted momentum away from US grades. It should be noted that the Reliance refineryalong with many other Indian refineries, has a high complexity index, allowing a relatively easy transition between these crude grades. As a result, the switch from American grades to Russian grades was relatively easy,” adds Ranjan.

This is how shipments will be on ships

Under the agreement, Rosneft will supply between 20 and 21 monthly shipments of Russian crude, each with a size equivalent to Aframax vessels (between 80,000 and 100,000 metric tons)along with three shipments of 100,000 tons of fuel oil. These deliveries will be destined for Reliance’s gigantic refining complex in Jamnagar, in the state of Gujarat, the largest in the world. Furthermore, the price and volume of supplies are expected to be reviewed annually to adjust to oil market dynamics.

This new contract, which covers half of Rosneft’s maritime crude oil exports from Russian ports, significantly limits the supply available to other merchants and intermediaries, as they warn from Reuters. From January to October this year, Reliance has already imported an average of 405,000 barrels a day of Russian oil, up from 388,500 barrels a day in the same period last year, according to tanker data.

The pact, approved during a meeting of Rosneft’s board of directors in November, will come into force in January 2025 and will be in force for a decade, with the possibility of extending another ten years. Prices will be set based on differentials with respect to the average Dubai price for the loading month, with premiums varying depending on the type of crude oil. For example, varieties such as ESPO and Sokol will have premiums of between $1.50 and $2 per barrel, while high-sulfur, diesel-grade Ural crude will be sold at a discount of $1.50 to $2 per barrel. 3 dollars per barrel in relation to Dubai quotes.

This agreement underscores a significant change in the global geopolitical and energy landscape, in which strategic alliances between countries like India and Russia are reconfiguring oil trade flows. Meanwhile, traditional producers in the Middle East see their market share in India, one of the biggest drivers of global demand, could decline in favor of more affordable Russian crudes.