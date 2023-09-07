Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/07/2023 – 12:27

Oil futures contracts pared losses in the early afternoon of Thursday, 7, after the United States Department of Energy (DoE) reported a much larger drop than expected in North American inventories of the commodity.

At 12:10 am (Brasília time), the barrel of WTI for October fell 0.14%, to US$ 87.42, and that of Brent for November lost 0.19%, to US$ 90.43.

US oil inventories fell by 6.307 million barrels in the week ended September 1, to 416.637 million barrels, the DoE reported on Thursday. The drop was much greater than the 2.1 million barrel forecast projected by analysts surveyed by the Wall Street Journal.