I.In the USA, a hacker attack paralyzed one of the most important pipeline networks. The company Colonial Pipeline stopped the transport of oil products such as gasoline and diesel in its pipelines on Friday. The cause was a cyber attack with malware, the company said on Saturday. The energy ministry said it was observing the effects on national supplies.

Colonial Pipeline transports 2.5 million barrels of fuel per day from refineries on the Gulf Coast to eastern and southern states through its 8,850 kilometers of pipeline. Almost half of the east coast’s fuel supply flows through these pipelines. The company justified the transport stop with problems in IT systems.

A former government official and two industry sources said the hackers are likely a highly professional criminal group. It is being investigated whether it is a question of the group referred to by IT security companies as “DarkSide”. “DarkSide” is known for smuggling malicious programs and then blackmailing companies. The program encrypts company data. Only after paying a ransom will the data be made usable again.

Colonial Pipeline did not provide any information about how long the pipeline network will remain idle. The US agency for transportation security told the Reuters news agency that it was working on the case with other agencies.