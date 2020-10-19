“ J ‘had planted crops on my land (…). Total, through (their industry), prevented me (from) using them, and yet they still haven’t paid us. Now I am in pain. “ Anonymous, the testimony is among others, compiled in a new report published on October 20 by the Friends of the Earth and Survival associations. All point to the share of responsibility of the French multinational in the acts of land grabbing in Uganda and Tanzania. And all have just been added to the judicial file which must oppose them to the oil tanker during a hearing scheduled in eight days before the Court of Appeal of Versailles (see box).

Based on field investigations carried out for two years, the accusation is serious. Several activities undertaken by Total in Uganda and Tanzania through some of its subsidiaries and some of its subcontractors would generate human rights violations, the organizations claim. Worse: alerted since June 2019, the group could not have prevented them from continuing and even multiplying, to the point of striking, today, nearly 100,000 people.

From valuation to compensation, abuses would multiply

The case concerns two large oil projects carried out by the multinational, via two of its subsidiaries. Delegated to Total E&P Uganda, the first, says Tilenga, aims to extract nearly 200,000 barrels of oil per day on the shores of Lake Albert, by drilling more than 400 wells.

The second project, known as Eacop, developed via Total East Africa Midstream BV, provides for the construction of a 1,445 km long oil pipeline. Doomed to become “The longest heated crude oil pipeline in the world”, it will link Lake Albert to the port of Tanga, on the north-eastern coast of Tanzania.

For all of this, of course, Total needs land. An acquisition protocol exists, based on Ugandan law, or even World Bank standards. It consists, first of all, of an evaluation of the coveted lands in order to calculate the amount of compensation to be paid to “people affected by the project”, otherwise known as PAP. They must then sign a form validating acceptance. Finally, there is the effective payment of compensation and the resettlement of the displaced populations.

Alas, on the ground, not everything is going as well as on paper, say many residents, whose words are relayed by the organizations. Orchestrated by Total subcontractors, including Atacama Consulting Ltd, “Evaluation, first of all, raises concern”, explains Juliette Renaud, in charge of the file for Friends of the Earth France. “According to testimonies, main houses were considered as secondary houses and crops were not counted, lists the responsible. Residents also told us that they signed untranslated texts, without understanding which parcel of their land was concerned, or the exact amount of compensation. “

Above all, they all say they were prevented from the right to cultivate their land for several months, sometimes several years, before being resettled and having received the compensation due. “When Atacama prevented me from cultivating my land, famine came to my house and it became difficult for me to survive”, testified in June a resident whose words are reported by NGOs. “It has been almost two years now, there has been no compensation and yet we can no longer freely use our land”, another came up in September.

Loss of resources, children dropping out of school or reduced access to health care: there are many chain impacts. The words also collected, which tell of this overall deterioration in living conditions, as well as the threats and intimidation to which Total’s subcontractors would proceed.

“In Uganda, organizations have been warning from the start”, storm Juliette Renaud. “In France, we put Total on formal notice in June 2019, and took him to court in October. ” The organizations, at the time, had warned that unless Total took control of the process seriously, things would get worse. The augury seems to have turned out to be correct.