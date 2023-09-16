Oil | The price of oil is at its highest all year – a barrel price of even one hundred dollars is possible

The background of the price increase is the good global economic situation and limited production quantities.

15.9. 21:51

Crude oil the price rose to its highest level of the whole year on Friday.

The price of the Brent reference quality exceeded 93.5 US dollars per barrel on Friday, and the price of the WTI reference quality exceeded 90 dollars per barrel. They are the highest prices for about ten months.

Prices behind the rise is a better-than-expected economic situation in countries that consume a lot of energy, such as the United States and China, according to the news agency Reuters and the economic newspaper The Financial Times (FT).

The good economic situation and higher than expected industrial production volumes have led to a record high demand for oil.

In addition, Saudi Arabia and Russia announced last week that they will continue their previously set production and export restrictions until the end of the year. The restrictions reduce supply by about 1.3 million barrels per day.

“The crude oil market is firmly in the hands of OPEC, and it is the decision of the Saudis when they increase production again”, founder of Oilytics consulting company Keshav Lohiya evaluates the news agency For Bloomberg.

Many analysts estimate that the price of crude oil may already exceed the phantom limit of one hundred dollars in the coming weeks. Back in June, the price of oil was at its lowest around 70 dollars.

The demand for oil is still at a record high and the US administration has no means of controlling the price level.

When oil prices last rose as drastically after Russia invaded Ukraine in the spring of 2022, the United States released about 300 million barrels of oil from its strategic reserves. Now the same is no longer possible.

“The global demand for oil is at a record high. We’ve never used this much oil, and Opec is cutting production anyway. In addition, global oil stocks are reasonably empty,” Enverus Intelligence Research analyst Al Salazar listed the reasons behind the high price to the FT.

“In simple math, that means a price of a hundred dollars for the Brent reference grade.”

For example, Bloomberg, however, tops the predictions for a barrel price of one hundred dollars. According to it, the 14-day relative strength index of the Brent reference quality shows that the price is already too high, and thus the one hundred dollar limit will not necessarily be reached.

Crude oil the price increase has also caused fear of an increase in inflation.

Especially in the US the situation is visible. Inflation in the country accelerated by 0.6 percent in August from July, largely due to the rise in crude oil prices.

Energy became more expensive in the United States by 5.6 percent from July, and fuels by 10.6 percent from July.

The pump price of gasoline has risen in the United States by more than a quarter since the beginning of the year, estimates the American Automobile Association.

“Betting on oil is becoming Wall Street’s favorite trade. No one doubts that Opec+’s decision on oil production late last month will keep the oil market very tight in the fourth quarter,” an analyst at trading and technology firm Oanda Edward Moya assessed to Reuters.