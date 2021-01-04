Oil The price of crude oil rose to its highest level in months

The price of Brent reference quality rose to its highest level since March 2020.

Crude oil the price rose to its highest levels in months on Monday, when the oil exporters’ association Opec and a total of 24 associated oil countries were generally believed to keep production volumes stable until February.

Hopes that vaccinations would be effective in new forms of the coronavirus also pushed up oil prices, Reuters news agency estimated.

The price of the North Sea Brent reference grade rose to its highest level since March 2020 futures prices rose to $ 52.23 a barrel.

The U.S. WTI benchmark rose to its highest level since the February 2020 futures price of $ 428.72.

Opec and its partner countries, the Opec + group, met on Monday.

Most of the meeting participants opposed the increase in production volumes, sources told Reuters. Kuwait’s oil minister said he expects oil demand to return gradually, especially in the second half of 2021.

Oil the price was also raised by tensions in the Middle East following the takeover of a South Korean tanker and its crew by Iranian troops. Iran accuses the crew of dumping polluting chemicals into the Gulf.

The weakening dollar on Monday and strong factory production data in Asia also strengthened the price of oil.