Oil The price of crude oil began to fall as the opening of the Suez Canal loomed

The blockage of the Suez Channel has sparked speculation in the market.

Crude oil prices began to decline on Monday after the container ship Ever Given, which blocked the Suez Canal was detached from the sandbar in which it got stuck on Tuesday last week.

Crude oil prices fell by about two per cent at nine in the morning Finnish time. The price of the North Sea Brent reference grade fell to $ 63.38 per barrel and the price of the U.S. reference grade West Texas Intermediate was $ 59.63 per barrel.

Suez Canal Authority SCA, which is in charge of the canal, told Reuters on Monday morning that the giant ship had been “partially detached”. The operation is still ongoing and, according to the rescue company, the condition of the ship has yet to be verified before the voyage can continue.

According to Reuters, the stern of the ship could be turned closer to the canal bench, allowing shipping to bypass a 400-meter container ship stuck transversely in the southern part of the canal.

Crude oil prices have been in strong circulation, according to Reuters, due to the blockage of the Suez Canal. Attempts have been made in the market to anticipate the wider implications of traffic congestion.

Oanda Market Analyst Jeffrey Halley says market volatility is likely to continue.

“After last week’s volatility, the price of Brent benchmark quality is likely to move towards the lower end of the $ 60-65 price range,” Halley tells Reuters.

In addition, Halley believes that the price of WTI reference quality is also likely to fall in the range of $ 57.5 to $ 62.5 per week closer to the lower limit.

Ever Given was bringing 20,000 sea containers of cargo from Asia to Europe when it got stuck in the Suez Canal last Tuesday. It has been in the canal almost transversely ever since, blocking traffic on the canal.

The Suez Canal is an important water connection between Europe and Asia. More than ten percent of world trade in goods passes through it. Ever Given’s entanglement in the sand embankment has thus been reflected in worldwide sea freight traffic.