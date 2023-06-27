Oil | The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries Opec is attracting Guyana as a member

Guyana, located in South America, is expected to become the world’s largest oil producer per capita.

26.6. 21:58

Oil exporting countries the organization Opec is trying to get the small South American country of Guyana as a member. In recent years, Guyana has become the fastest growing oil producing country in the world.

The US business magazine The The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

The Secretary General of OPEC and the Energy Minister of Saudi Arabia, a member of OPEC, have both invited Guyana to be part of the oil organization. So far, however, Guyana has declined the invitation.

Vice President of Guyana Bharrat Jagdeo told the WSJ that the country is still trying to focus on its own national interests and developing its own oil industry.

Joining OPEC would create risks that Saudi Arabia or other major oil countries would seek to influence Guyana’s oil industry.

“For now, we just want to curl up in a corner and get our national situation back on track,” Jagdeo said.

of Guyana recruiting to OPEC would be a significant win for the oil cartel.

No new countries have joined the Petroleum Organization in five years. It has faced growing competition from non-OPEC oil producers and its influence in the world oil industry has begun to weaken.

Expectations are high for Guyana. It aims to increase its oil production to one million barrels per day by 2028.

It is believed to grow into the world’s largest oil producer relative to the number of inhabitants.

Other significant parties are also interested in Guyana and its oil. For example, the US oil giant and the world’s largest oil seller Exxon Mobil plans to invest more than 40 billion dollars there.