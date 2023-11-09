admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 09/11/2023 – 17:20

Oil closed slightly higher this Thursday, 9th, in correction after suffering massive drops in the last two sessions amid risks to demand. The gains were limited at the end of the session by speeches by the president of the Federal Reserve (Fed, the North American central bank), Jerome Powell, who suggested that a new interest rate increase cannot be ruled out.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex), WTI oil for December closed up 0.54% (+US$0.41), at US$75.74. Meanwhile, Brent for January, traded on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), 0.59% (+US$0.47), at US$80.01 per barrel.

In a mid-afternoon speech, Powell said that he would not hesitate to defend additional monetary tightening if he deemed it necessary. The tone injected some risk aversion globally, causing oil to give back much of the gains of more than 1% it displayed for most of the day.

Despite this Thursday’s appreciation, prices have fallen so far this week, City Index notes in a report. The financial services company says an easing of concerns about possible implications of the Israel-Hamas conflict on oil supplies has allowed traders to refocus on market fundamentals.

“Oil trades at the weakest levels since July as the outlook for demand deteriorates. China’s weak data highlights the fragility of the economic recovery in the world’s largest oil importer,” says City Index.

The consumer price index (CPI) and producer price index (PPI) in China revealed deflation last month, in yet another sign of weakness in the world’s second largest economy – and the largest importer of commodities.

Analyst Isabela Garcia, from StoneX, also cites the increase in US oil stocks and states that, together, these factors should contribute to limiting oil gains in the short term. “In general, we understand that the market is now looking at demand, after spending most of October pricing the conflict in Gaza. This could continue to lead to a drop in prices if there is no news indicating supply restrictions or more positive news regarding demand from important players”, she comments.