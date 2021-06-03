The union that brings together oil workers once again demanded that the national government allow the purchase of vaccines against the coronavirus and threatened that if they do not, they will apply force measures.

“We do not want to get vaccinations from anyone or to be assigned items of which are intended for the elderly, educators, health personnel or people at risk. We are willing to pay for them“said the head of the union, Guillermo Pereyra.

After noting that they saw “with helplessness as his colleagues” they died from the coronavirus, he insisted on the need to “immunize all workers who perform tasks in the hydrocarbon industry. We are essential and strategic.”

The statement warns that it will wait “until next week to try to obtain authorization to advance the purchase of vaccines.”

“Next Friday the 11th, If there are no answers to our request, we will withdraw from our jobs to protect the health of all colleagues, “said Pereyra, and recalled” by means of a note we have raised this situation with the health authorities and so far we have not achieved anything. “

News in development.