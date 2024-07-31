Mexico City.- The oil workers’ union achieved a total increase of 7 percent in its wages.

Of that total, 4 percent will go to regular wages, 1 percent to wages for support to the energy sector and 2 percent to benefits, according to information provided yesterday by the local committees of the Union of Petroleum Workers of the Mexican Republic (STPRM), including that of Naranjos, Veracruz.

In addition, oil workers received an 8 percent increase in the basic basket.

In 2023, unionized Pemex workers approved a 4.16 percent salary increase and a 2.28 percent increase in benefits.

This year, it was detailed, the members also achieved other increases:

-178 pesos per meal for workers on duty or overtime shifts

-1,348 pesos for travel expenses for workers on temporary mobilizations and commissions in service

-2 thousand 847 pesos for dental prostheses.

-2,608 pesos for orthodontics for the children of workers.

The increases also include 1,698 pesos for travel expenses for workers who need to travel to medical visits, 816 pesos more for overnight stays that require laundry, and 31,874 pesos for the transfer of the corpse of a union member.

13,144 pesos for the transfer of the body of a beneficiary, 8,942 pesos for funeral expenses of a beneficiary or retiree and 11,089 pesos for life insurance for a deceased temporary worker for each year of service.

With the increase, life insurance for retirees is now 109,256 pesos, while scholarships for plant workers in high school will rise to 4,607 pesos, for professional studies to 6,217 pesos, and for postgraduate studies to 6,397 pesos.

The aid for the purchase of books for workers increases to 2,608 pesos and the support for the process of obtaining degrees remains at 2,608 pesos.

For children, support for secondary school amounts to 1,025 pesos; for high school, 1,564 pesos, and for professional education, 2,233 pesos.

Mortgage loans for oil workers increased to 2 million 290 thousand pesos, while administrative loans remained at 149 thousand 723 pesos.

The monthly aid for the care of minors who require education in specialized institutions or who have a disability was set at 3,616 pesos and when the Cendi service is not provided, the support will also be 3,616 pesos.

The 36 union branches called extraordinary meetings at their respective headquarters to announce the increases and to organise the dissolution of the strike committees.