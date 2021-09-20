Yeshua Ordaz

Mexico City / 20.09.2021 17:28:05

After concluding the extension of the Oil Workers Union of the Mexican Republic (STPRM) to agree on the Review of the Collective Bargaining Agreement 2021-2023 with Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex), unionized workers called the state production company to strike on September 30.

In a statement, the STPRM said that since it did not receive a response, nor did it install the negotiating tables, he was forced to present to the Ministry of Labor the notice of strike to the company, in terms of the Federal Labor Law, in order to protect the rights of all those represented.

“We oilmen are soldiers of the homeland, however, this notification is exclusively the legal mechanism to guarantee the right to demand compliance with the Collective Bargaining AgreementWe only ask for dialogue and a solution, “said the union.

The union emphasized that under no circumstances is your intention to break out a strike, Since they are aware of the strategic role of the industry for the country, however, they request sensitivity and empathy from Pemex officials.

“Before the Ministry of Labor, the union demonstrated full willingness to dialogue and collaborate with Pemex, therefore, days before July 30, the different sections granted the extension, to negotiate the best conditions for the workers according to the circumstances of the industry”.

AMP