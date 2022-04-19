The recovery of diesel fuel from the hold of the Xelo ship was difficult

The containment operations of the diesel leaking from the Xelo, photo from the twitter profile of Dr. Oula Amrouni

Tunisia – Divers are still unable to locate attacks from the tanks tanker Xelosunk off the coast of Gabes last Saturday, with a load of 750 tons of diesel. This delays the fuel pumping operation.

This was stated by the Tunisian Minister of Transport, Rabii Al Majidion the local radio Mosa’que Fm, adding that the absence of light makes the task of divers extremely difficult and delicate.

Radio Carthage FM video

“Tunisia will entrust this complex operation to the person who will be able to carry out this task, quickly and efficiently”, said the minister, highlighting that the fuel tanks “are well closed” and that “the spots visible on the surface on the water are those of the ship’s engine oil “.

“Gods were deployed anyway floating barriers to prevent these spots from spreading, “he said. An investigation, conducted by the Tunisian authorities, will shed light on the dynamics of the sinking, the minister said.

⛴Tunisia #Xelo sinking ship: critical situation but the good news that the ship was carrying diesel, rather than denser crude oil. Authorities are working on field now. We cross fingers 😔 pic.twitter.com/svtZqUMrcj – Dr. Oula Amrouni د.عُلا العمروني (@OulaAmrouni) April 17, 2022

Meanwhile, the Tunisian president Kais Saied officially charged the Navy with supervising the operations, in coordination with the Ministries of the Environment and Transport and with the regional authorities.