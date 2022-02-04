One explodes oil tanker ship near the coasts of the Nigeria. The frightening accident involved a vessel dedicated to the storage and production of Petroleumoff the port of Warri, south of Nigeria. The explosion will have strong environmental repercussionsgiven that the vessel has an estimated range of approximately two million barrels.

Tanker ship explosion, what happened?

The explosion of the oil tanker in Nigeria affected the ship Trinity Spirit of the Nigerian company Shebah Exploration and Production, which has an estimated flow rate of approx two million barrels.

The incident occurred in Niger Delta and more precisely at the oil field of Ukpokiti, the place where there is the largest oil production in Nigeria. In the past there have been explosions and similar environmental disasters.

The Trinity Spirit ship exploded off the port of Warri in southern Nigeria

They were also on board at the time of the explosion ten people of the crew and for the moment there is no news of injuries or victims.

FPSO Trinity Spirit oil tanker ship

There FPSO Trinity Spiritowned by Shebah Exploration & Production Company Ltd (SEPCOL) since 1976, is an oil tanker ship that has a production of 22,000 barrels of oil per day, which come from the five wells located in the field Ukpokiti.

The video of the oil tanker in flames

These types of vessels are used by the offshore oil and gas industry for the production, processing and storage of Petroleum. They are therefore larger oil platforms, in the middle of the sea.

The oil spilled into the sea

Similar incidents have already occurred in the past in Nigeria, with major environmental repercussions and spills into the sea of hydrocarbons.

