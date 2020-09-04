The “New Diamond” ship carries 270,000 tonnes of crude oil and 1,700 tonnes of diesel.

After the oil spill which polluted the coast of Mauritius in August, the shadow of a new ecological tragedy hangs over the Indian Ocean. A Panamanian-flagged tanker is still in flames off Sri Lanka for the second day in a row, Friday, September 4, raising fears of a possible oil leak.

The ship carries 270,000 tonnes of crude oil and 1,700 tonnes of diesel. He issued a distress call Thursday after an explosion in his engine room. Sri Lankan military buildings and coast guards from neighboring India continue to try to extinguish the blaze with fire hoses.

A Filipino sailor perished in the explosion, the Sri Lankan navy confirmed in a statement. The other 22 members of the crew (five Greeks and 17 Filipinos), were evacuated after being hoisted by helicopter.

According to the Indian Coast Guard, the hull of the “New Diamond” shows a crack two meters above the waterline. However, the Sri Lankan Disaster Management Center said there was no imminent danger of an oil spill. “It’s not as bad as it sounds”, the head of the center, Sudantha Ranasinghe, told AFP. “The fire has not spread to the cargo. Once the flames are extinguished, the vessel will be towed further into deeper water.”. According to him, the authorities are considering a transhipment of the cargo.