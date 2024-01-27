Company responsible for the vessel says the crew is safe and the fire has been controlled

The oil tanker Marlin Luanda caught fire on Friday (26 January 2024) in the Gulf of Aden after transiting through the Red Sea. According to the centcom (acronym in English for US Central Command, linked to the US Department of Defense), the vessel was hit by a missile fired from Yemen controlled by the Houthi rebel group.

In a statement (complete, in English – PDF – 84 kB), Trafigura, the company that operates the tanker, said that the crew is safe and that the fire in the cargo tank has been controlled. “The ship is now sailing towards a safe harbor”, he declared.

See images published on social media:

The Houthis destroyed a British tanker with Russian oil in the Red Sea, — Bloomberg. • The oil tanker Marlin Luanda (Trafigura Group company) transported petroleum products from Russia, which indicates that the transporter violated EU and US sanctions. pic.twitter.com/OBTOg4Orf2 — 🇧🇷🇺🇦🇮🇱Paula Danich (@DanichPaula) January 27, 2024

Yemeni Houthis attacked a tanker with Russian oil in the Red Sea As a result, the British oil tanker Marlin Luanda caught fire. It was carrying oil of Russian origin. pic.twitter.com/m8IR0WSlOP — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) January 27, 2024

The rebel group has, since November, been attacking commercial ships as a way of demonstrating support for the Palestinians and Hamas, the extremist group that controls the Gaza Strip and is at war with Israel.

The Houthis have their origins in a group from northern Yemen and belong to the Shiite segment of the Muslim religion, just like Iran. The religious connection between the group and Tehran makes them considered allies, with both considering themselves members of the “Axis of Resistance,” which includes Hamas.

Since January 11, the U.S. attack targets linked to the rebel group. Some of the attacks are carried out jointly with the United Kingdom and have the support of other countries, such as Australia, Bahrain, Canada and the Netherlands.

In a statement (completein English – PDF – 34 kB) released after the first US attack, US President Joe Biden said he would not hesitate to take further action against the rebel group.

“These attacks have endangered U.S. personnel, mariners, and our partners, compromised commerce, and threatened freedom of navigation,” Biden said. “I will not hesitate to take additional steps to protect our people and the free flow of international trade as necessary”, he added.

This Saturday (Jan 27), CENTCOM said it had neutralized a Houthi missile that was “pointed towards the Red Sea” It is “ready to be released”.

In publication in X (formerly Twitter), the organization declared: “U.S. Forces identified the missile in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and determined that it posed an imminent threat to merchant shipping and U.S. Navy vessels in the region.”.

And he added: “US forces later attacked and destroyed the missile in self-defense. This action will protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for U.S. Navy ships and merchant vessels”.

