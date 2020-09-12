A hearth broke out on September 3 aboard the “New Diamond”, a ship within the Indian Ocean, off Sri Lanka.

The divers of the Sri Lankan navy lastly succeeded in plugging, Friday, September 11, the leak on the broken engine of a burnt oil tanker, which had in current days launched a slick of diesel two kilometers lengthy within the Indian Ocean. The hearth that broke out on September 3 on board the New Diamond had been introduced below management after a number of days of wrestle, however the broken engine continued to leak diesel.

The Sri Lankan navy, breaking the information on Saturday, additionally mentioned there had been no leaks of the oil carried by the ship, which is about 90 km on the japanese aspect of Sri Lanka. Along with this restore, which was profitable on Friday, the divers had been additionally in a position to plug a waterway on the opposite aspect of the ship. The Dutch rescue firm SMIT introduced for its half that its specialists, on board, had not discovered any important injury because of the hearth. “The oil tanks are intact”, the corporate informed AFP in The Hague on Friday. “We are actually discussing the place to ship the ship to switch the oil”.

Sri Lanka fears an ecological catastrophe if the switch takes place off its coast, and has requested the house owners to take the New Diamond exterior its financial zone, i.e. at the very least 370 km from its coast. . The ship carries a cargo of 270,000 tonnes of crude oil, and in addition 1,700 tonnes of diesel for its equipment.