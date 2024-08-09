Cairo (Agencies)

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) announced yesterday that the crude oil tanker Delta Blue reported that it had been subjected to four attacks in the past 24 hours off the Yemeni port of Mokha, and the company that operates the tanker reported that it and its crew are fine.

The ship’s captain reported yesterday that two small boats fired a rocket-propelled grenade that exploded near the Liberian-flagged tanker about 45 nautical miles south of the port of Mokha.

The authority said each boat had four people on board, adding that another missile exploded hours later near the tanker.

Asked about the incident, Athens-based Delta Tankers, which operates the tanker, said the crew and the ship were fine, adding: “The ship is continuing its journey.”

The US Central Command said its forces struck targets in areas of Yemen controlled by the Houthi group last Wednesday, destroying two drones, a ground control station and three anti-ship cruise missiles.