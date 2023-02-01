Vedomosti: Oil supplies via Druzhba to Germany have stopped since the beginning of this year

Oil deliveries via the Druzhba pipeline to Germany have ceased since the beginning of this year, learned Vedomosti.

According to sources, from January 1 to January 29, not a single ton of oil was pumped through the pipeline in the direction of Germany. According to the export schedule, Germany should receive 30,000 tons of oil from Russia through Druzhba in the first quarter, of which about 10,000 tons will be delivered in January.

Thus, the plan for deliveries to Germany for the first quarter fell 126 times in annual terms. At the same time, deliveries via Druzhba are not subject to sanctions.

Earlier it was reported that the armed forces of Ukraine (AFU) attacked the Druzhba oil pipeline in the Bryansk region. According to preliminary data, a rocket fell near the Novozybkov oil pumping station on January 31, no one was injured. The oil pipeline is operating normally, it was slightly damaged, Transneft said.