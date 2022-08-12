The Czech Republic again began to receive oil through the southern branch of the Druzhba pipeline, which had been closed since August 4. It was announced on August 12 Czech TV with reference to Mero operator data.

“The deliveries of Russian oil to the Czech Republic have started again. Pumping resumed on Friday at 20.00 CET (21.00 Moscow time),” the message says.

Earlier on Friday, the Russian company Transneft announced that the bank had received a payment for the transit of oil through Druzhba. As the president of Transneft, Igor Demin, pointed out, they were waiting for confirmation of the passage of funds from the Ukrainian operator Ukrtransnafta, so that they could open pumping to the Czech Republic.

The day before, on August 11, Transneft resumed pumping oil through the southern branch of the pipeline to Hungary and Slovakia through Ukraine. This happened after Kyiv confirmed receipt of payment from the Hungarian company MOL and Slovnaft for transit. Later it became known that oil began to flow through the Druzhba to Slovakia. The resumption of pumping through the pipeline on August 11 was already confirmed by the Hungarian Ministry of Technology and Industry.

Igor Yushkov, a member of the Supervisory Board of IRTTEK, a leading analyst at the National Energy Security Fund, an expert at the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation, told Izvestiya that the Czech Republic, later than Hungary and Slovakia, decided to pay for the transit of oil to Ukrtransnafta because it has the opportunity to buy energy resources on the world market. market and deliver through Germany.

On August 4, Ukrtransnafta stopped the pumping of Russian oil through the specified pipeline towards Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia. The reason was that the Russian side could not make a payment for transit under the EU sanctions. At the same time, deliveries to Germany and Poland via Druzhba through Belarus continued.

The Druzhba oil pipeline passes through the city of Mozyr in Belarus, where it is divided into northern and southern branches. The northern branch is laid through Belarus and Poland to the Federal Republic of Germany, and the southern branch through Ukraine to Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Hungary.