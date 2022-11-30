Home page politics

A recording of the oil storage fire in Belgorod published by the Russian broadcaster Sputnik © Anton Vergun/Imago

A fire broke out at an oil depot in Russia. The incident caused speculation against the background of the Ukraine war. News ticker on the military situation.

Update from November 30, 11:11 am: Since the beginning of the war, a good 90,000 Russian soldiers are said to have died in the fighting. 500 Russians were killed within 24 hours, the Ukrainian general staff also announced on Facebook. This information could not be independently verified at first.

Fire in oil depot in Russia: emergency services report fire under control

Update from November 30, 10:56 am: That Fire in a Russian oil storage facility is “under control” according to local security forces. The state news agency Tass quoted a spokesman as saying that the flames had been “completely” extinguished.

Ukraine War: Attacks on Russian power supplies

First report from November 30th: Briansk/Kyiv – The Russian side first reported attacks in the Kursk Oblast area in the Ukraine war: The attacks on the Russian power supply led to temporary failures on Wednesday night (November 30), it was said. The region is close to the Ukrainian border. The information could not be checked independently, but a similar report followed immediately from another Russian border region.

Current war in Ukraine: Fire in Russian oil storage facility: State agency speaks of 4,000 square meter fire

A fire broke out in a Russian oil storage facility in the Surashsky region (Briansk region), Governor Alexander Bogomas announced on the Internet. Rescue workers and the fire brigade are on site. He did not provide any information about the cause of the fire. There are no reports of victims.

According to the governor, an area of ​​1800 square meters was affected by the fire. More than 80 people were involved in putting out the fire. The Russian news agency Tass later reported that the fire had now spread to an area of ​​4,000 square meters.

War against Ukraine: oil storage in Russia on fire – photos should show the extent

Recordings of the current reports circulated online, for example from the Daily Mail. The British tabloid stressed that – unnamed – observers suspect targeted attacks on supply systems for the military under Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin in the war against Ukraine.

Allegations in the Ukraine war: Moscow accused Kyiv of a fire in Belgorod

In October, Russia announced that an oil storage facility in Belgorod on the border with Ukraine had caught fire after being bombed by Ukrainian forces. Russia had previously complained of increasing artillery and rocket fire in the area bordering Ukraine. (AFP/frs)