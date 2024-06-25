There was little change in oil prices today, Tuesday, after rising in the last session, with investors remaining cautious ahead of the release of consumer price data in the United States, even with the market supported by expected increases in demand during the summer.

By 0440 GMT, Brent crude futures for August delivery rose 5 cents, to $86.06 a barrel, after rising 0.9 percent in yesterday’s trading, Monday.

US crude futures for August delivery rose 6 cents to $81.69 a barrel, after rising 1.1 percent earlier.

Both benchmarks rose about three percent last week, achieving gains for two consecutive weeks.