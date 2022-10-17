On Monday, the Chinese central bank kept interest rates unchanged for a second month, indicating that it will continue to maintain an accommodative monetary policy.

price movements

Brent crude futures rose 17 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $91.80 a barrel by 09:15 GMT, recovering from a 6.4 percent drop last week.

US West Texas crude recorded $85.67 a barrel, up 6 cents, or 0.1 percent, after falling by 7.6 percent last week.

Tina Ting, an analyst at CMC Markets, said that oil found support from a combination of factors, including statements by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the party conference, which confirmed the accommodative policies of the economy, which is a positive sign for the outlook for demand.

She added that the future expectations of the US dollar index declined, which also provided an opportunity for a recovery in the oil markets.

The falling dollar makes oil more accessible to holders of other currencies.

China is expected to publish trade and economic data this week.

Although China’s third-quarter GDP growth may rebound from the previous quarter, Xi’s tough COVID-19 policy has left the world’s second-largest economy facing what will likely be the worst annual performance in nearly half a century.

This comes as the strong dollar and the continued US Federal Reserve to raise interest rates limit the gains in oil prices.

On the fifth of October, OPEC + decided to reduce production by two million barrels per day starting from November, which will lead to an actual decrease of about one million barrels per day because some members are already producing less than the target level.