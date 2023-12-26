Oil prices witnessed little change today, Tuesday, amid optimism that the Federal Reserve (the US central bank) will soon begin lowering interest rates, which will contribute to higher global economic growth and boost demand.

Brent crude futures fell 26 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $79.13 per barrel by 0115 GMT, while the price of US West Texas Intermediate crude reached $73.59 per barrel, up three cents.

The volume of transactions is weak, given that some markets are still closed for the Christmas holiday.

Oil prices also received support from expectations that the US Federal Reserve will cut interest rates next year after US data released on Friday showed, by some key measures, that inflation is now at or below the central bank’s target of two percent.

Lower interest rates reduce consumer borrowing costs, which can boost economic growth and demand for oil.