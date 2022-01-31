The Thai navy remains mobilized on Monday (31) to clean up several tens of thousands of liters of oil in the Gulf of Thailand, following the spill last week of a Star Petroleum Refining Public Company Limited (SPRC) submarine pipeline.

At least 60 tonnes (60,000 litres) were spilled into the sea before the spill, which took place on January 25, off the coast of Rayong province, was brought under control.

The contaminated area extends for about 50 km2, according to satellite images captured on Sunday. The oil layer started to reach the coast this weekend.

Mae Ram Phueng beach has been closed to bathers, and clean-up work has begun, according to AFP journalists.

Koh Samet, a nearby tourist island popular with Bangkok residents and foreign tourists, is also under threat.

It is feared that oil will continue to reach the coast in the coming days, because of the wind.

Greenpeace regretted the high frequency of this type of incident in the country. Between 1974 and today, 240 oil spills were recorded in Thailand, according to the NGO.

