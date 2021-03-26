Traces of oil products were found in the Volkhov River in Veliky Novgorod. This was announced on Friday, March 26, by the deputy head of the administration of the governor of the Novgorod region – head of the information policy department Nikolai Shestakov.

“Upon the discovery of an oil spill in the Volkhov River near Veliky Novgorod, an emergency group, a representative of the regional environmental prosecutor’s office and a chief expert-expert of the Ministry of Natural Resources, Forestry and Ecology of the Novgorod Region, went to the scene. The search for the source of pollution is underway, ”he wrote on the Telegram channel.

Shestakov noted that all necessary measures will be taken to prevent the spread of pollution and avoid harm to the environment.

As noted REN TV, in social networks, photographs have spread, which show how the surface of the river was covered with a large “gasoline” slick. A subscriber of the CP 53 Veliky Novgorod group in the VKontakte social network published photos and noted that the pollution was found near the Krechevitsy microdistrict and the village of Slutka.

In October last year, a criminal case was opened in the Krasnoyarsk Territory after an oil spill. It was reported that about 500 liters of diesel fuel ended up in the Angara River. According to the preliminary version, the reason was the deterioration of the tank.