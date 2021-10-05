D.he oil spill off the coast of Southern California has spread and polluted other beaches. The estimated amount of oil leaked from a pipeline has increased to around 550,000 liters, said the hardest-hit US coastal city of Huntington Beach in Orange County on Monday evening (local time).

Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for the district: “The state is in the process of (…) mobilizing all available resources to protect public health and the environment.” At the same time, allegations have been raised that authorities and pipeline operators are closed responded late to the emergency after oil had leaked from a pipeline off the coast of Huntington Beach that leaked over the weekend.

Most devastating situation in decades

Huntington Beach advertises tourists as “Surf City USA”. But now the popular beaches in the city south of Los Angeles are closed to surfers, swimmers and walkers. Mayor Kim Carr fears this could stay that way for weeks or even months. “In a year that was marked by unbelievable challenges, this oil spill is one of the most devastating situations in decades,” she stated, also with a view to the restrictions caused by the corona pandemic.

In the popular seaside resort of Laguna Beach further south, the beaches have now also been closed to visitors. And in Newport Beach, between the two places, lumps of tar can already be seen in the sand. “We’re so sad, that’s terrible,” a family told CNN.



A dead fish is seen following the Huntington Beach, California oil spill.

Image: dpa



Environmentalists reported the first oil-polluted birds and dead fish, so far only individual specimens have been discovered. District MP Katrina Foley, however, warned of possible environmental damage in the region’s ecologically valuable wetlands. Governor Newsom ordered the authorities in the US state to take “immediate and aggressive action” in the fight against the oil spill. This threatens nature in the sea and on land. The declaration of the state of emergency makes it possible to provide more personnel and resources.

A total of 14 boats and around 320 helpers are in action in the fight against the oil spill, the authorities said. According to the coast guard, the oil is contained with the help of ships and siphoned off from the surface. Emergency teams also laid out floating barriers. Volunteers are currently not necessary, emphasized the city administration, probably also to avoid an uncontrolled rush. People should rather donate money to the local conservation associations that take care of affected animals.

Possible cause of leak discovered

The defective pipeline is several kilometers off the coast. It is connected to a conveyor platform. The operator – a rather small company according to the media – announced on Monday that diving robots had examined the pipe over a length of around 2500 meters and discovered the possible problem. It is possible that the pipeline was hit by the anchor of a ship, said company boss Martyn Willsher on Monday.

However, doubts arose about the course of the events: the authorities received the first indications of an oil spill off the coast from a ship and residents on Friday evening, around twelve hours before the company actually reported the emergency on Saturday, reported CNN, the Los Angeles Times newspaper and other media. However, the operation was only initiated after the company had reported it.

Experts pointed out that it was difficult to follow up on such clues in the dark. District MP Foley insisted, “We need answers, and the public deserves answers.”

The region, with over a dozen oil and gas rigs, has many cargo ships calling at the ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles. Environmentalists have long warned that the partly outdated infrastructure for oil production off the coast poses a major risk.