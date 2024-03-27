Ventimiglia – IVehicle traffic on the A10 is interruptedfrom approximately 4.10pm, in the direction of France, due to an oil spill between the Ventimiglia barrier and the state border.

The accident occurred on a stretch under French jurisdiction, but the transalpine authorities requested the collaboration of the Autofiori operations centre.

While waiting for the cleanup, vehicles heading across the border will have to exit at Ventimiglia, to return to the Mentone toll booth. No problem, however, for vehicles headed to Italy.