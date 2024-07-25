A tanker carrying industrial fuel capsized early on Monday off the Philippines’ coast, causing an oil spill and leaving one crew member missing, Transport Secretary Jaime Bautista said.

He explained that the oil tanker “MT Terra Nova” was carrying 1,494 tons of industrial fuel when it capsized near the coastal city of Limay in Bataan province, noting that 16 of the 17 crew members were rescued, while the latter remained missing and is being searched for.

“An investigation is underway to determine whether the maritime incident was related to the hurricane,” Coast Guard spokesman Armando Balillo said in a separate statement, noting that there was no weather disturbance in the nearby waters when the incident occurred.