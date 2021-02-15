Oil Security concerns in the Middle East pushed oil prices to their highest in more than a year

Middle East tensions pushed the price of crude oil higher than once in more than a year. The price of Brent quality rose to nearly $ 64 a barrel on Monday morning. The price of WTI quality in the U.S. was about $ 61.

Over the past week, the price of oil has risen about five percent.

Analysts said the rise in price on Monday was due to news that Saudi-led forces fighting in Yemen had destroyed an explosive-laden plane sent to Saudi Arabia by Iranian-backed Huthi troops.

However, behind the longer-term rise in price is the easing of the response to the corona epidemic and the massive US stimulus package of $ 1,900 billion. The measures are expected to accelerate economic growth. The progress of vaccination programs has also increased confidence in the recovery of economic growth.

Year then, when China became the first country in the world to take very drastic containment measures to quell the corona epidemic, depressed from time to time negative. It was because stocks were full, but there was still more oil production than consumption.

The collapse in prices drove many shale oil producers in the United States into financial difficulties. Shale oil production is still significantly lower than a year ago, which contributes to rising prices.

The rise in prices is also due to the decision of OPEC, the organization of oil-producing countries, to reduce production.

Analysts interviewed by news agency Reuters believe oil prices will continue to rise.