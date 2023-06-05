Oil | Saudi Arabia cuts oil production, price rises

The price of oil rose by more than a dollar per barrel after Saudi Arabia announced production cuts.

Saudi Arabia announced on Sunday that it would cut crude oil production by one million barrels per day. The surgery was said to last at least until July, but it can also be extended.

The announcement was made by Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman in connection with the joint Opec+ meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries Opec and its allies.

As a result of the announcement, the price of Brent crude oil rose two percent to 77.64 dollars per barrel.

A barrel is a unit of measurement in the oil market. Its volume is 159 liters.

Goldman Sachs according to analysts, Saudi Arabia’s decision may increase the price of oil from one to six dollars per barrel by the end of the year. The price depends on how long the country’s production cuts continue.

Saudi Arabia aims to raise the price of oil with its production cuts in order to balance its budget, according to German Commerzbank analysts before the Opec+ meeting.

Opec+ decided in April to cut crude oil production by more than a million barrels per day. In total, OPEC’s production cuts are now 3.66 million barrels per day. The organization produces about 40 percent of the world’s crude oil.

A year ago, the price of Brent quality hovered around $120 per barrel. Since then, prices have been falling, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine has plunged the global economy into an unstable state.

The price of Brent quality has fluctuated quite strongly this year. In January, the price was at its highest at almost 90 dollars, at the end of May the price was around 72 dollars.