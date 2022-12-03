Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has defined the ceiling of 60 dollars a barrel set by the EU for Russian oil is not serious. Unfortunately the price cap discussion ended “without serious decisions,” Zelensky said in his evening speech, quoted by Ukrainska pravda.

“Russia has already caused colossal damage to all countries of the world by deliberately destabilizing the energy market”, continued Zelensky, adding that it is “a weak position and it is only a matter of time before instruments stronger”. The Ukrainian president recalled that Poland and the Baltic countries wanted to set the ceiling at 30 dollars. The money collected by Russia, he pointed out, will be used to finance the war and sponsor terrorist regimes and organizations, but also for the destabilization of precisely those countries that are now “trying to avoid serious decisions”.