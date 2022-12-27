Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree responding to a decision to cap the price of Russian oil and its derivatives. This was reported by RIA Novosti, explaining that the decree prohibits the delivery of crude oil and petroleum derivatives to those countries that have signed the price cap agreement.

The ban on oil supplies below the maximum price comes into force on February 1st and will be valid until July 1st 2024, as explained by RIA Novosti. The date of the ban on the supply of petroleum products will be determined by the Moscow government, he adds.