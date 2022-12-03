Moscow will not accept Russia’s oil price cap. This was stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, quoted by the Russian news agency Tass.

“We are evaluating the situation. Certain preparations have been made for this ceiling. We will not accept a price cap and will inform you how the work will be organized once the evaluation is concluded,” Peskov said, after the EU decided to impose a price cap. $60 a barrel for Russian oil.

Peskov also announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Donbass. The spokesman did not provide a date. “This is going to happen. It’s a region of the Russian Federation,” Peskov said.

The price cap on Russian oil introduced by the G7 which will come into force on Monday means, in fact, the redefinition of the principles of the free market, commented the Russian embassy in Washington. “Hiding behind noble principles, Washington’s strategists maintain a wall of silence on the fact that the imbalances in the energy markets result from their malign actions, starting with the sanctions against Russia and the ban on energy imports from our country”, reads the note. “With the tenacity required for better goals, the collective West is seeking to redefine the principles underpinning the free market. Steps like this will inevitably result in greater uncertainty and higher costs, for consumers, for raw materials. And from now on, no country will be immune to the introduction of price caps of all kinds on its exports”.