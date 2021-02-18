Oil prices rose again, today, Thursday, to reach their highest levels in 13 months, as markets witnessed new buying due to fears that the sudden cold weather in Texas could disrupt US crude production for days or maybe weeks.

Brent crude rose 89 cents, or 1.4 percent, to $ 65.23 a barrel by 0524 GMT, touching its highest levels since January 20, 2020.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 66 cents, or 1.1 percent, to $ 61.80 a barrel, their highest level since January 8, 2020.

The two benchmarks rose nearly a dollar on Wednesday and have gained more than 6 percent since their close last Thursday.

Oil production and refining companies remained closed in Texas for the fifth day yesterday, Wednesday, after a severe cold that has continued for days, and the state governor issued an order banning natural gas exports in an attempt to speed up the pace of resuming electricity supplies.