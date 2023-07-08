Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA, said that the rally over the past week was very strong and supported by momentum, “in addition to the new cuts announced by Saudi Arabia and Russia.”

And this week, the two countries announced new production cuts, bringing the total reduction in production from the OPEC + alliance, which includes the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, to about five million barrels per day, which is equivalent to five percent of global demand for crude.

price movements

Brent crude futures rose $1.95, or 2.6 percent, to settle at $78.47 a barrel.

US West Texas Intermediate crude increased $2.06, or 2.9 percent, to $73.86 a barrel.

This is the highest closing level for Brent crude since May 1 and the highest for WTI since May 24.

Both benchmarks gained about 5 percent for the week.

Sources close to OPEC said the group would likely maintain its optimistic forecast of oil demand growth next year.

A government source told Reuters that Russia’s latest pledge to cut oil exports would not require a similar cut in production.

Prices also drew support from the decline in the dollar index to its lowest level in two weeks after data showed less-than-expected job growth in the United States, but strong enough to prompt the US Federal Reserve to resume raising interest rates later this month, as previously indicated.

A weaker dollar makes crude oil cheaper for holders of other currencies, which could boost demand for oil.

According to CME Group’s Videowatch service, the probability that the US central bank will raise interest rates by 25 basis points at its July 25-26 meetings is now about 95 percent, up from 92 percent just before the jobs data was released.

Higher borrowing costs would slow economic growth and reduce demand for oil.