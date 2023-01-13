Brent crude futures rose $1.01 a barrel, or 1.2 percent, to $85.04 a barrel by 1616 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose $1.18 a barrel, or 1.5 percent, to $79.57 a barrel..

Brent crude jumped 8 percent this week, while WTI rose 7.7 percent, recouping most of last week’s losses..

The dollar index fell to its lowest level in more than seven months after data showed yesterday that monthly inflation fell in December for the first time in two and a half years, reviving hopes that the US Federal Reserve will slow the pace of raising interest rates..

China’s recent purchases of crude and increased traffic in the country’s streets also fueled hopes for a recovery in demand in the world’s second-largest economy, following China’s reopening of its borders and easing restrictions related to Covid-19 following last year’s protests..