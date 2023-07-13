Oil prices rose in early Asian trading Thursday after inflation and economic data in the United States raised hopes for a slower pace of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates in the world’s largest economy.

Brent crude futures rose six cents to $80.17 a barrel by 0004 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose four cents to $75.79.

US data showed on Wednesday that consumer prices rose slightly in June, recording the smallest annual increase in more than two years.