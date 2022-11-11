November 11, 2022 07:30

Oil prices rose on Friday as fears of an economic recession in the United States eased, but they are heading for a weekly decline of more than four percent after a jump in Covid-19 cases in China, the largest oil importer, which threatens to weaken demand for fuel.

Brent crude futures rose 23 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $93.80 a barrel by 0101 GMT, to continue rising 1.1 percent in the previous session.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 28 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $ 86.75 a barrel, after rising 0.8 percent in the previous session. But since the start of the week, US crude has fallen more than 6 percent, while Brent is down about 5 percent.

Analysts said that oil prices rebounded on Friday as the dollar fell after data on Thursday showed that US inflation was weaker than expected, limiting expectations of sharp interest rate hikes.

The weakness of the US dollar is boosting the demand for oil as it makes it cheaper for buyers of other currencies.

Source: agencies