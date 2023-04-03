Brent (6.33%) and WTI (6.52%) prices were impacted by the decision to reduce production by 1 million barrels/day

Oil prices rose sharply this Monday (3.Apr.2023) after OPEC (Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries) announced on Sunday (2.Apr) a cut of 1 million barrels per day in production from of May.

Until 8:40 am, type oil Brent was up 6.33%, quoted at US$ 84.95 a barrel. Already the type WTI was up 6.52% to $80.63.

The price of barrels had fallen after the beginning of the crisis in the world banking system with the bankruptcy of SVB (Silicon Valley Bank) in the United States, reaching US$ 73 (Brent) and US$ 67 (WTI), according to the CNN International.

Now, the upward movement may prolong inflationary pressure around the world and influence more aggressive Fed policy. (Federal Reserve, the US Federal Reserve). At the last meeting, the US monetary authority increased the range of the basic interest rate by 0.25 percentage points, to 4.75% to 5% per annum. It was the Fed’s ninth consecutive hike.

The cut announced by OPEC adds to the reduction agreed at the OPEC+ meeting (which brings together the cartel countries and Russia), in October 2022. At the time, the countries announced a reduction of 2 million barrels per day – the largest since 2020 .

On both occasions, in 2022 and now in 2023, the cuts were led by Saudi Arabia. In a note this Sunday (April 2), the country’s Ministry of Energy said that “this is a precautionary measure intended to support the stability of the oil market”.

Here are the cuts by country (in barrels of oil per day):