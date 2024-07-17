Oil prices rose on Wednesday after Brent crude fell to its lowest level in a month.

Brent crude futures rose 27 cents, or 0.32 percent, to $84 a barrel by 0800 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 35 cents, or 0.43 percent, to $81.11 a barrel.

Both benchmarks have fallen in the previous three sessions, with Brent crude futures hitting $83.30 on Tuesday, their lowest since June 17.

U.S. crude oil inventories fell by 4.4 million barrels in the week to July 12, market sources said, citing data from the American Petroleum Institute.