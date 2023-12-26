admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 12/26/2023 – 16:56

Oil futures closed up more than 2%, driven by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. The movement took Brent back to above US$80 a barrel. Despite news signaling greater normality in navigation in the Red Sea during the weekend, a series of events involving opposing forces in the region once again increased risk premiums for the commodity, which is coming off two weekly highs. In this context, there is also an appetite for risk given the prospects for a more lenient stance from the Federal Reserve (Fed) in 2024.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, WTI for February closed up 2.73% (US$2.01), at US$75.57 per barrel. On the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), Brent for the same month rose 2.53% (US$ 2.00), to US$ 81.07 per barrel.

Moller-Maersk announced last Sunday that it plans to restart shipments through the Red Sea after halting operations earlier this month following attacks on its ships. Yemen's Houthi forces have in recent months attacked commercial ships transiting the region, increasing costs for shippers and raising concerns about the stability of trade through the Suez Canal.

However, the UK Maritime Operations Authority (UKMTO) said it had received reports that missiles were seen and explosions heard in the Red Sea today, near the city of Al Hudaydah, Yemen. According to the agency, the case is being investigated and ships circulating in the region have been advised to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity.

United States President Joe Biden ordered strikes against Iranian-backed paramilitary groups early Tuesday morning. The move is in retaliation after three American soldiers were injured in a drone attack in northern Iraq. One of the US soldiers suffered serious injuries in the attack the day before, according to National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson. The Iranian-backed Kataib Hezbollah militia and affiliated groups claimed responsibility.

The exchange of fire has escalated in the region since Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7. The US blames Iran for financing and training Hamas, and also for attacks by the Houthis. The Biden administration has sought to prevent the Israel-Hamas war from turning into a broader regional conflict that could open new fronts of combat. Yesterday, an Israeli airstrike on a neighborhood in Damascus, Syria, killed a high-ranking Iranian general.