price movements

Brent crude futures rose $1.10, or 1.3 percent, to settle at $86.24 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.27, or 1.6 percent, to settle at $82.82 a barrel.

Today, Friday, the two benchmarks achieved their highest level since mid-April.

And Saudi Arabia said in a statement yesterday, Thursday, that it will extend a voluntary cut in its oil production by one million barrels per day until the end of September, and left the door open for another extension.

Russia also decided to reduce its oil exports by 300,000 barrels per day next month.

“With the extension of production cuts, we expect a market deficit of more than 1.5 million barrels per day in September, after an estimated deficit of two million barrels per day in July and August,” UBS analysts wrote in a note.

On the demand side, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said today, Friday, after a meeting of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee of OPEC +, which includes the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, that global oil consumption may grow by 2.4 million barrels per day this year.

The committee meeting did not witness any changes to the production policy. The memo issued by UBS added that the committee indicated that it may take additional measures at any time.

Oil prices were affected by the data issued today, Friday, which showed that the US economy maintained a moderate pace of job growth in July, but the strong rise in wages and the unemployment rate fell to 3.5 percent, reflecting the continued strength of the labor market.

In addition, business activities in the eurozone fell more than initially thought in July, and the Bank of England raised interest rates to a 15-year high on Thursday.